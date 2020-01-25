Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New $952,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Schlumberger accounts for 0.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 10,149,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

