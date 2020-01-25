Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,141,000 after buying an additional 1,496,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,236,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,626 shares during the period.

SCHR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,819. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

