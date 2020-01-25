Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 114.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 415,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

NYSE:YUM opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

