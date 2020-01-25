Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to report $26.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.22 billion. Anthem posted sales of $23.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $102.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.94 billion to $103.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.81 billion to $116.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Anthem by 176.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after buying an additional 74,805 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 101.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,685,000 after acquiring an additional 378,897 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,807.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.28. 1,088,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.53 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

