Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Globant posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.