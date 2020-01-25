Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. Purple Innovation reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million.

PRPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.15. 284,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 in the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

