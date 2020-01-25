Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.21. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,567,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 539.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 415,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,975,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

