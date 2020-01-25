Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Continental Building Products posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBPX shares. Barclays cut Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,796.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $5,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBPX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,323. Continental Building Products has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.