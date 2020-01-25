Zacks: Analysts Expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will post $162.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.04 million. Store Capital reported sales of $139.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $634.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.73 million to $665.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.14 million, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $768.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 1,081,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,492. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 28.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 75,321 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 13.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 158.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

