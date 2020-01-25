Zacks: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given $49.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $49.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

AZZ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. AZZ has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AZZ by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AZZ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

