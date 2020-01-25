Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 239,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,608. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

