Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

