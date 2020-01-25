Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $4.92 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,838,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 1,792,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.