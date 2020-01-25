Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will announce $3.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.76 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $14.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $14.20. 3,354,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.