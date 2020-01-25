Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.19. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

HCA stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. 1,161,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 764.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,189 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 907,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

