Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.98.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,479,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

