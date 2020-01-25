Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report $100.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.30 million and the highest is $101.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $89.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $387.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 million to $389.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $421.39 million, with estimates ranging from $406.05 million to $439.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.