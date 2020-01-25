Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post sales of $383.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.89 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $290.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
