Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period.

NYSE DO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $703.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

