Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period.

NYSE DO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $703.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit