Zacks: Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

NYSE:FND traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,302. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

