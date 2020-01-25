Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

NYSE HES traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,804. Hess has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Hess by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hess by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

