Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.92 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,924 shares of company stock worth $1,636,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Knowles by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Knowles by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

KN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

