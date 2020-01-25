Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.63). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OptiNose by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 111,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

