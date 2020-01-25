Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.63). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OptiNose by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 111,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit