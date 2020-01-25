Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $996.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $979.73 million to $1.02 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $870.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.06. The stock had a trading volume of 900,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,684. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.04.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $608,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,486 shares of company stock worth $46,488,028. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.