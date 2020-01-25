Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.18 Million

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $667.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $672.40 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $652.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 406,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $76.89 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

