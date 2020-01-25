Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 57.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 26,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,601. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $271.37 million, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 193.33%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

