Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $2.30 price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE DLNG remained flat at $$2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,682. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

