Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Strong Sell

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $22,773,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pinduoduo by 128.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 115,085 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $9,937,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,958,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

