Zacks Investment Research Increases Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $56.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,070,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

