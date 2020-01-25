Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Hold

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

RBA opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

