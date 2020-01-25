Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTDKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TDK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TTDKY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. TDK has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

