Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Buy

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $887.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -1.69.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 135,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $4,266,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,000 shares of company stock worth $26,561,058. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.