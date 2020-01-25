Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’ business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide it predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Despite such positives, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to lower case load volumes on welfare-to-work contracts. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Due to these negatives, shares have underperformed the industry over the past year .”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMS. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MMS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. 314,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,141. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

