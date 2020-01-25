Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $50.07 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.07 or 0.00596542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kuna, BitBay and Gemini. Zcash has a market cap of $435.35 million and approximately $213.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00120677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00117933 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,694,394 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Coinroom, Gate.io, Bittrex, Crex24, Poloniex, C2CX, Ovis, BCEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Binance, Coinut, Gemini, Kuna, CEX.IO, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, GOPAX, BitBay, BTC Trade UA, Bitlish, Upbit, WEX, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, BigONE, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, OKEx, Allcoin, Liquid, OTCBTC, Braziliex, Graviex, Exmo, LBank, LocalTrade, Mercatox, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Kraken, BiteBTC, CoinEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

