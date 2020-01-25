Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

