Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

ZGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 686,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,938. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

