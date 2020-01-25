ZovioInc .’s (ZVO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of ZVO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Clark bought 150,000 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

