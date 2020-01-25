Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 270 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19,806.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,455,000 after buying an additional 1,562,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

TEL stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

