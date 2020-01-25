Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 76,535 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

