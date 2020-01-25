Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,549 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after buying an additional 54,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 713,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after buying an additional 99,818 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

