Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 693 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Waters worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Waters by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waters by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

NYSE:WAT opened at $237.53 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.