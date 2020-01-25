Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 420 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 383.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

