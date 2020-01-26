-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 313.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIOL. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLASE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.16. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

