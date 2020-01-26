$0.21 EPS Expected for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

AVAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. 490,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

