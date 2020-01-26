$0.25 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. 11,681,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817,546. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
