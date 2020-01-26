$0.25 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. 11,681,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817,546. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

