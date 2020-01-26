$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. First Foundation also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

FFWM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,151. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.