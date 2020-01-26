$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. 215,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $55.71.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.