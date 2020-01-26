$0.47 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $327.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

