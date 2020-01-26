$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

ZTS traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $136.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,656. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

