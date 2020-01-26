-$0.98 EPS Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.71). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,120,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $3,808,034.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $26,307.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,287,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $286,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 611,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,613. The stock has a market cap of $202.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.49. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

